Local Little League programs hopeful to play this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in the history of the Little League World Series, the event has been cancelled. Locally, area programs are still holding out hope that they might be able to play this year.

“I have not heard anyone say we are not going to do anything. I think all of them are going to do their best job, whether it starts on June 15th, or maybe even July 1st it really doesn’t matter,” said Dan Cavallo District 8 Administrator.

Right now, Cavallo, and other local Little League members are working hard to get the kids back out on the diamond.

“Once you know everything is clear, it is up to you and your board of directors to figure out exactly what you are planning on doing with your season. It is a wait and see game,” said Cavallo.