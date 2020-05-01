Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Local Little League programs hopeful to play this year

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in the history of the Little League World Series, the event has been cancelled. Locally, area programs are still holding out hope that they might be able to play this year.

“I have not heard anyone say we are not going to do anything. I think all of them are going to do their best job, whether it starts on June 15th, or maybe even July 1st it really doesn’t matter,” said Dan Cavallo District 8 Administrator.

Right now, Cavallo, and other local Little League members are working hard to get the kids back out on the diamond.

“Once you know everything is clear, it is up to you and your board of directors to figure out exactly what you are planning on doing with your season. It is a wait and see game,” said Cavallo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected