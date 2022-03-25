ANN ARBOR, M.I. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second straight season Danielle Rauch and the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team has advanced to the Sweet 16.

The former Bishop Ludden standout has played a key role in the Wolverines success this year. Rauch has started all 30 games for Michigan this season, averaging nearly six points and four rebounds a game.

Three-seed Michigan will face #10 seed South Dakota on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the Sweet 16. The game will air on ESPN2.

To watch the full interview with Danielle Rauch, ahead of Michigan’s Sweet 16 game, click on the video player above.