Local youth hockey team looking for assistance to help team travel to national championships

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Valley Eagles/CNY Bobcats, a 16-and-under girls hockey team, has clinched their spot at this year’s USA Hockey National Championships. But to get there, the team needs an assist.

The championship is one of USA Hockey’s premier events. Often, it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a young hockey player. Nationals are in Denver, Colorado at the end of the month, so that doesn’t leave much time to fundraise.

“Basically, you get two weeks to do it. We’re the last team, so not much time to prepare,” said coach Tyler Schremp. “Nobody was expecting it, so we’re trying to reach out to the community to see if we can come up with some funding to get these girls there.”

They are proud to represent Central New York. If you want to help them chase the puck at nationals, here is a link to their GoFundMe page.