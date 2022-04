BALTIMORE, M.D. (WSYR-TV) –

Tim Locastro didn’t have to wait long for his first call-up of the season to the New York Yankees. Locastro started in left field on Sunday in the series finale in Baltimore.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Locastro showed off his defensive skills, with a high-flying catch to rob Trey Mancini of extra bases.

The Auburn native would finish 0-2 at the plate, as the Yankees fell to the Orioles 5-0. Lacastro and the Yankees are back in action Tuesday at Detroit.