Looking back at the Syracuse Nationals in the NBA, 65 years after winning an NBA title

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The year is 1963. The last time the Syracuse Nationals played an NBA game in Syracuse. Even decades later, there are those who remember.

“I hope people remember we had an NBA franchise in Syracuse,” said John D. Marsellus.

For 17 years from 1946-1963, Syracuse had a professional basketball team. Starting in 1949, Syracuse had an NBA team. John D. Marsellus got a front row seat to some of the legends of the game like George Mikan, Bob Cousey and Dolph Schayes during his one season as a visiting team ball boy in 1951-52.

“The true excitement in the War Memorial with six to seven thousand people all together on a Thursday night or a Sunday afternoon cheering for the Syracuse Nats,” said Marsellus. “As a 12-year old that was really fun to be a part of.”

Syracuse was loaded with stars and NBA Hall of Famers. From team owner Danny Biasone, Dolph Schayes or Earl Lloyd, who was the first African-American to play in an NBA game before he joined the Nationals. In total eight hall of famers would play for or come through the Syracuse during their careers.

The Nationals had some fun historical moments as well. Jim Tucker set a record that would last for 63 years for the fastest triple double in February of 1955, finishing with 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. But the biggest moment in the team’s history was on April 10th of that year. Syracuse topped the Fort Wayne Pistons, now Detroit Pistons, 92-91 to clinch the franchise’s first NBA title.

“For Syracuse to break through and win a world championship was a really big deal not only for the pride of the city but for one of the small cities in pro sports to have a world championship,” said Danny Schayes, son of one of the faces of the Nationals, Dolph Schayes. “Syracuse winning a championship is really a defining moment and like I said an outsized moment on the NBA.”

Danny Schayes grew up to play for Syracuse University from 1977-1981 and had an 18 year NBA career ending his career in 1999. He learned just what his father and the Nationals meant to the city when he was growing up.

“Everybody had story about a game they were at or what this meant, or what the championship meant for them,” said Schayes. “Just the feeling of when they were kids ‘oh I could get in for a quarter I used to sit upstairs and pull on the cables on the basketball support so it would shake when the Celtics shot, everybody had such a personal connection and a personal interest in it. That’s what really made it exciting hearing those stories.”

Even though it’s been more than six decades since the NBA championship season and 57 years since the time nationals last played an NBA game there are still plenty of reminders of the team in the city. The Onondaga County War Memorial, while going through several renovations, still stands and is the biggest reminder of the team.

But that’s not all there is.

“Having that connection to the Syracuse sports community is huge,” said Schayes.

From the ground up Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub is filled with Nationals history. The original court is on the floor, with the center court emblem on the wall. There are murals on the wall with more history in glass cases. It’s history of the team is similar to what you would find at the Onondaga Historical Association and Le Moyne College. But a big part of history sits in Armory Square.

“I think maybe the greatest innovation in sports, saved the NBA at the time.”

Nationals owner Danny Biasone and his manager Leo Ferris implemented an idea originally thought of by Howard Hobson, a former coach at Yale, for a shot clock. Biasone and Ferris came up with a 24 second shot clock before the 1954-55 Nationals season and it immediately was a hit.

“It added some excitement to the game. It’s a great significant contribution that our community is recognized for. To have that clock down in armory square is a wonderful reminder to all of us, we birthed the shot clock,” said Marsellus.

The NBA may no longer be in Syracuse but with plenty of reminders of the team and its players, the Nationals will never truly be forgotten.