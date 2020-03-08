Lowville goes back-to-back topping Solvay for the Section III Class B boys title

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the second straight year the Lowville boys are your Section III Class B champions. The Raiders raced out to a 23-12 lead after one, and never looked back on their way to a 71-50 win over Solvay.

Aidan Macauley was one of four players in double-figures for Lowville, pouring in a game-high 24 points. Justin Scott paced the Bearcats with 20 points in the loss.

Lowville, who lost last year in the Class B state finals to Glens falls advances to the Class B state regionals. The Raiders will take on the Section IV champion down in Binghamton next Sunday.