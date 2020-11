SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The losing streak continues for the Syracuse football team, as the Orange lost at home on Saturday against Boston College 16-13. Fourth quarter turnovers by a pair of Syracuse freshmen proved to be the difference.

Syracuse fans had their eyes fixed on freshman quarterback JaCobian Morgan, who made his first start under center for the Orange. Morgan didn’t look too shabby, completing 19 of 30 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Morgan could have had two touchdowns, but junior Taj Harris’ foot came down just out of bounds on a potential touchdown pass in the first quarter.