Ludden boys take round one of the ‘Battle of the Bishops’ over Grimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Bishop Ludden boys erased a five-point halftime deficit, picking up a 59-56 comeback win over Bishop Grimes. The Gaelic Knights outscored the Cobras 19-7 in the 4th quarter to pull out the victory.

Jarin Beauford led all scores, pouring in a game-high 31 points for Bishop Ludden. Sylvester Seton led the way for Bishop Grimes, scoring 18 points in the loss.

