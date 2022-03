CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Bishop Ludden girls fell to Averill Park in the Class A state quarterfinals 67-43.

Kaitlyn Kibling led the way for the Gaelic Knights with 17 points.

Ameilia Wood had 22 points for Averill Park.

Bishop Ludden finishes the season 18-5.

The Warriors advance to state Class A Final Four next weekend at Hudson Valley Community College.