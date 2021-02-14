Ludden’s Streiff scores her 1,000 career point in win over Grimes

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Bishop Ludden standout Amarah Streiff eclipsed the 1,000 point mark, helping the Gaelic Knights to a 65-43 win at Bishop Grimes on Saturday afteroon.

The Gaelic Knights outscored the Lady Cobras by 25 points in the second half.

Amarah Streiff led all scorers, pouring in a game-high 28 points. Ke’iara Odume added 17 points for the Gaelic Knights in the win over the Lady Cobras.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected