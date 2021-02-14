Ludden’s Streiff scores her 1,000 career point in win over Grimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Bishop Ludden standout Amarah Streiff eclipsed the 1,000 point mark, helping the Gaelic Knights to a 65-43 win at Bishop Grimes on Saturday afteroon.
The Gaelic Knights outscored the Lady Cobras by 25 points in the second half.
Amarah Streiff led all scorers, pouring in a game-high 28 points. Ke’iara Odume added 17 points for the Gaelic Knights in the win over the Lady Cobras.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App