Ludden’s Streiff scores her 1,000 career point in win over Grimes

Bishop Ludden standout Amarah Streiff eclipsed the 1,000 point mark, helping the Gaelic Knights to a 65-43 win at Bishop Grimes on Saturday afteroon.

The Gaelic Knights outscored the Lady Cobras by 25 points in the second half.

Amarah Streiff led all scorers, pouring in a game-high 28 points. Ke’iara Odume added 17 points for the Gaelic Knights in the win over the Lady Cobras.