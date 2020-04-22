Live Now
Malachi Richardson added to Boeheim’s Army roster

Local Sports
CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 27: Malachi Richardson #23 of the Syracuse Orange celebrates their 68 to 62 win over the Virginia Cavaliers with teammates during the 2016 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional Final at United Center on March 27, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Boeheim’s Army continues to add to their 2020 TBT squad with the addition of Malachi Richardson on Wednesday morning. Richardson was the 22nd pick of the 2016 NBA Draft.

He joins fellow first year Boeheim’s Army member Tyler Lydon, along with TBT vet Eric Devendorf on this years team.

The Basketball Tournament event is scheduled to take place in late July. Boeheim’s Army is set to host one of eight regionals on the campus of Onondaga Community College.

