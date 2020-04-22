Malachi Richardson added to Boeheim’s Army roster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Boeheim’s Army continues to add to their 2020 TBT squad with the addition of Malachi Richardson on Wednesday morning. Richardson was the 22nd pick of the 2016 NBA Draft.
He joins fellow first year Boeheim’s Army member Tyler Lydon, along with TBT vet Eric Devendorf on this years team.
The Basketball Tournament event is scheduled to take place in late July. Boeheim’s Army is set to host one of eight regionals on the campus of Onondaga Community College.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App