Malik Zachery ready to take his game to the next level

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former West Genesee standout Malik Zachery’s path to stardom has been a long and winding journey. After a year in prep school at Commonwealth Academy in Springfield, Massachusetts, Zachery has spent the last two years sharpen his game at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida.

Malik, a former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week has over a half dozen major Division I scholarship offers. Cal, Nebraska, Mississippi, Fresno State, Southern Illinois, UMass, McNeese State and Sam Houston State are some of the schools that have offered Zachery. Texas, Murray State and St. John’s are just a few more that have shown interest to the 6’2” guard.

“You know I just want to go to a place where I am loved. It is a basketball city, great fans and great atmosphere. It is a lot. It is overwhelming at times. I am just going through the process slow. I feel like if I take my time with it, I’ll make the best decision” Zachery said.

Malik Zachery hopes to have his top five narrowed down by the middle of April, with a decision as to where he wants to play next by the end of May.

