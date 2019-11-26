GM of Auburn Doubledays steps down to take new opportunity

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The General Manager of the Auburn Doubledays, Adam Winslow, will be leaving his position.

In the interim, Assistant General Manager Bob Scarbrough will take on the role of Interim General Manager. Assistant General manager David Lindberg will expand his current role, as well.

In a statement, Winslow said, “An opportunity has been presented to me and in the best interest of my family; my wife and I have decided to move forward with this new venture. I cannot thank the City of Auburn, Washington Nationals, front office staff, corporate partners, season ticket holders and the people of this community for the opportunity to lead this franchise. The progress that we’ve made over the last 3 seasons with extensive stadium upgrades, creating long term partnerships, continued positive economic growth, giving back to local nonprofit organizations and creating a positive fan experience is something we are all very proud of. The Auburn Doubledays is a storied franchise that should be treasured and my family and I are truly thankful and honored for being a part of it.”

