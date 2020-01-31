Manlius native Anthony Angello called up by Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH, PA (WSYR-TV) – Manlius native Anthony Angello finally got the call he has been waiting for.

On Thursday, he received a call up to the Pittsburgh Penguins on an emergency basis. That distinction means the players must return to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the AHL when the Penguins have 12 healthy forwards.

Angello was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round in 2014. He elected to play for Cornell for three seasons. He scores 36 goals and racked up 119 points for the Big Red for 2015-18.

Since that time, Angello, played for the AHL Penguins making his debut in the 2017-18 playoffs scoring in 2 goals. Last season he had 29 points for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and this year he leads the team with 16 goals and has 25 points in 45 games for WBS.

Angello could make his NHL debut on Friday in Pittsburgh when the Penguins host fellow Central New York stantdout, Joel Farabee, and Philadelphia at 7pm.