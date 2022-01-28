Marcellus senior Katie MacLachlan joins the 1,000 point club

MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a night to remember for Marcellus senior Katie MacLachlan. MacLachlan scored her 1,000 career point, helping the Mustangs to a 90-29 win over APW on Thursday.

Katie MacLachlan would score the record-breaking basket on a three-point field goal with 4:17 to play in the second quarter. Katie finished the night with 19 points. Marcellus 8th grader Cece Powell led the Mustangs attack with a game-high 23 points.

Marcellus has won seven out of its last eight games, improving to 8-3 this season.