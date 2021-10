OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Ontario, Canada native Mat Williamson won his second straight Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on Sunday at Oswego Speedway.

It was Williamson’s 4th win of Super Dirt Week.

Pole-Sitter Peter Britten led the first 150 laps, before getting a flat tire with under 50 laps to go.

Billy Decker would finish second, followed by Matt Sheppard and Stewart Friesen.

Next year will be the 50th anniversary of the NAPA Super Dirt Week.