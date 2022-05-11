SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Graduate student midfielder Ben McCreary (Cicero, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy) scored a career-high five goals to lead the third-ranked and third-seeded Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team to a 16-8 victory over 13th-ranked and sixth-seeded Saint Anselm College in the first round of the NCAA Championships on Wednesday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

With the victory, the Dolphins advance to the NCAA quarterfinals and will take on fourth-ranked and second-seeded Adelphi University on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

“It was nice to see our guys play with confidence at both ends of the field,” said head coach Dan Sheehan. “Looking forward to our trip to Long Island this weekend.”

The Dolphins started the scoring first by finding the back of the net on their first possession. Off a run down the left side, redshirt senior midfielder Zach Pierce (Gansevoort, N.Y./Schuylerville/Onondaga C.C.) sent a pass across the crease to senior attackman Kevin Sheehan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee), who dumped the ball into the net at the 12:46 mark for his 20th goal of the season.

Saint Anselm countered with the next three goals. Jack Andrews evened the score at one at the 9:10 mark with his 39th goal of the season. Just over two minutes later, Jack Robinson knocked a loose ball into the net after a previous shot was saved up into the air. Sean Tomaszewski followed 41 seconds later with his 43rd goal of the year.

McCreary snapped the run with his 20th goal of the campaign with 3:05 left in the opening quarter.

Tomaszewski pushed the lead back to two just under one minute later after taking a pass from Robinson.

Senior midfielder John Bergan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) capped the scoring in the quarter with a transition goal with 10 seconds left off a feed from graduate student attackman Carter Collins (Prior Lake, Minn./Prior Lake/Lindenwood).

The teams traded goals to open the second quarter. The Hawks regained their two-goal lead four and one-half minutes into the quarter as Robinson finished off a pass from Noah Larsen. McCreary tallied his second goal of the game with 6:56 left after collecting the rebound of his initial shot. Larsen gave Saint Anselm its final two-goal lead of the game with his 17th goal of the season with 5:39 left.

Le Moyne started an 8-0 run with the final two goals of the half. From the left side, Collins tallied his 35th goal of the campaign with 2:54 left. Sophomore midfielder Seth Benedict () knotted the score at six with 1:22 remaining with his third goal of the year (and second against the Hawks). The Dolphins won the ensuing faceoff and called timeout. McCreary was able to get off a shot, but it was saved and Saint Anselm ran out the clock.

The Dolphins scored all four of the third quarter’s goals to take control of the game. After graduate student goalkeeper Frank Delia (Baldwinsville, N.Y./C.W. Baker/Onondaga C.C.) made his second save of the quarter, graduate student attackman Devin Andrews (Canandaigua, N.Y./Canandaigua Academy/Stony Brook) tallied his 26th goal of the season with 11:38 left to put the Dolphins in front. Just 58 seconds later, Pierce found the back of the net for the 30th time for a two-goal edge. Following a penalty on the Hawks, Bergan scored just before the extra-man opportunity expired off a pass from Collins. After two turnovers from each team, senior midfielder Colin Sypek (Lake Worth, Fla./American Heritage School (Delray Beach)) fired in his 20th goal of the season with 4:00 left.

Le Moyne scored twice in the first 2:36 of the fourth quarter to take a 12-6 lead. McCreary scored at the 13:29 mark and then senior attackman Sam Lambert (Victor, N.Y./Victor) tallied his fourth goal of the season 65 seconds later off a pass from Sheehan.

Jack Andrews snapped Saint Anselm’s scoring drought of 23:42 with 11:57 remaining in the game off a pass from Robinson.

The Dolphins, specifically McCreary, followed with a pair of goals. Out of a timeout, McCreary netted his fourth goal of the day with 11:22 left. Following a penalty on the Hawks, McCreary tallied an extra-man marker with 8:14 to play.

Jack Wells completed Saint Anselm’s scoring with 4:42 to go with his 20th goal of the season.

Junior attackman Griffin Ackley (Parkton, Md./Calvert Hall) doubled his season goal total with the final two goals of the game with the first coming at the 3:43 mark and the second with 2:03 remaining.

Delia finished the game with 10 saves, including four in the third quarter and three in the fourth, to collect his 15th win of the season. CJ Hart closed out his stellar career with nine saves, including four in the second quarter.