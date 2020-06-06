McCullough has sights set on another shot at the NBA

ATLANTA, G.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Chris McCullough started the first 16 games of his Syracuse career before tearing his ACL. After his freshman season at SU, McCullough made the jump to the NBA. In 2015 McCullough was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets.

“It was always a dream of mine to play in the NBA. I made that dream come true. I wasn’t there very long. I was there four years. I still enjoyed it,” said Chris McCullough.

The former Syracuse forward has been around the world and back playing professionally. This past season, McCullough played overseas in Korea.

“Basketball is a game that I have been playing since I was a little kid. It is what I do. The game took me a lot of places,” said McCullough.

You can watch Chris McCullough play for Boeheim’s Army later this summer as part of the TBT.

