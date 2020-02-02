McKayla Roberts becomes the All-Time scoring leader at Le Moyne

WORCESTER, M.A. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Senior guard McKayla Roberts (North Syracuse, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) became the program’s all-time leading scorer as the Le Moyne College women’s basketball team used a late run to defeat Assumption College, 63-54, on Saturday afternoon in Northeast-10 Conference action at Laska Gymnasium.

With her sixth and seventh of 22 points in the game, Roberts passed Jennifer Shea ’89 for the most points in the program’s history with her 1677th and 1678th points, eclipsing Shea’s 1676. Roberts nailed four three-pointers in the contest, a number she’s reached in six straight games, to move into a tie with American International’s Megan Ladley ’05 for the most in the history of the Northeast-10 Conference at 277.

Sophomore forward Jenna Zimmerman (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) finished one point shy of her career high with 20 points, including 14 in the second half on 5-of-5 shooting from the field, while adding four rebounds and three blocks. Senior forward Colleen Corcoran (Beverly, Mass./Bishop Fenwick) tallied a career-high 13 rebounds, including six in the first quarter.

Le Moyne (13-7, 9-4 NE10) returns to NE10 Southwest Division action on Wednesday at The College of Saint Rose at 5:30 p.m.