Syracuse, NY – (SYRACUSE METS) The Syracuse Mets had four extra-base hits, including two home runs, on Sunday night but fell to the Rochester Red Wings, 7-3, on a Memorial Day Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 7,022. The Red Wings won five of six games in the series.

Rochester (31-17) struck first in the top of the second inning. Joey Meneses was hit by pitch and Jake Noll singled to put runners on first and second base. Josh Palacios followed with a two-run double that gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead.

Syracuse (15-31) responded in the bottom of the second. With one out, Nick Dini homered over the wall in left-center field to cut the deficit to one, 2-1.

The Red Wings added a run in the top of the third with some situational hitting. Cole Freeman singled to lead off the frame, stole second base, moved to second on an Ildemaro Vargas groundout, and scored on a Luis Garcia groundout to push the Rochester edge to two, 3-1.

The Mets replied with a pair of two-out hits in the bottom of the third. Carlos Rincon began with a two-out double. Then, Daniel Palka followed with a double down the left-field line that brought home Rincon to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

Rochester then began a stretch of four consecutive runs, beginning with two in the top of the fourth. Again with two outs, the Red Wings had a runner at first when Tres Barrera homered over the left-field wall to extend the Rochester advantage to three, 5-2.

The Red Wings scored in the fifth when Vargas doubled, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a Meneses single for a 6-2 lead.

Rochester ended its scoring in the top of the seventh with another two-out run. Palacios was hit by a pitch and then stole second base before scoring on a Richard Ureña single for a five-run lead, 7-2.

Syracuse pulled one run closer in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Manny Rodriguez solo home run to begin the inning to trim the Rochester lead to four, 7-3, but that’s as close as the Mets would get.

Syracuse is off on Monday before beginning a six-game series in Worcester against the Red Sox on Tuesday night. Right-hander Connor Grey is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets opposite right-hander Kutter Crawford for the Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.