Mets postponed Tuesday night due to COVID-19 protocols

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday night was supposed to be a celebration of the Syracuse Mets being free of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. But after someone in the organization has appeared to test positive, the Mets postponed for more testing.

Tonight's game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Mets Organization. pic.twitter.com/o4nOLTU9MQ — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) June 22, 2021

The Syracuse Mets released in a statement:

“Tonight’s game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Mets organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.”

