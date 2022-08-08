SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – Third baseman Brett Baty has been promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse. The 22-year-old is the second-ranked prospect in the New York Mets’ organization, according to MLB Pipeline. This season in Double-A, Baty hit .312 in 89 games with 59 RBIs, 19 home runs, 22 doubles, and a .950 on-base plus slugging percentage. 16 of Baty’s 19 home runs have come since June 1st while hitting .351 in his last 53 games. Baty ranked second in the Double-A Eastern League in batting average while leading the league in on-base plus slugging percentage and hits.

With Baty’s promotion to Syracuse, the Triple-A Mets now have three of New York’s top five prospects and five of the Mets’ eight-best prospects, according to MLB Pipeline: Francisco Álvarez (#1), Brett Baty (#2), Mark Vientos (#5), Khalil Lee (#7), Nick Plummer (#8).

Baty was born in Round Rock, TX and was drafted by the Mets in the first round (12th overall) of the 2019 amateur entry draft, becoming the first high school third baseman drafted in the first round by New York since David Wright in 2001.

In addition to Baty’s promotion, right-handed pitcher José Butto has been promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse. The 24-year-old is the 12th-ranked prospect in the Mets’ organization, according to MLB Pipeline. In 20 appearances with Binghamton, Butto was 6-5 with a 4.00 ERA in 92 and one-third innings pitched with 108 strikeouts. Butto ranks fifth in the Eastern League in strikeouts and sixth in ERA.

Butto was born in Cumana, Venezuela and signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent on June 2, 2017. Butto entered this season with the best changeup in the Mets’ organization, according to Baseball America.