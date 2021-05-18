Mets third baseman J.D. Davis to begin rehab assignment in Syracuse Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) — New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis will begin a rehab assignment with the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night.

Davis, who was placed on the New York Mets’ 10-day injured list on May 3rd, retroactive to May 2nd, with a left hand sprain, will start at third base for the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night and bat second in the lineup.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35PM

The Syracuse Mets begin a six-game homestand at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday against

the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch on

Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

All Syracuse home games Tuesday through Saturday areat 6:35 p.m. Sunday games begin at 1:05 p.m.

New York Mets pitchers Seth Lugo and Noah Syndergaard are scheduled to make rehab appearances with the St. Lucie Mets this week with Lugo pitching on Tuesday and Syndergaard pitching on Wednesday.