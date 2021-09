JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Mexico Tigers went on the road Thursday night and picked up their first win of the season, defeating Jordan-Elbridge 42-14.

Ethan West helped the Tigers to the win with a 58-yard TD run in the second quarter. Mason Zych also added an interception return for a touchdown.

Mexico improves to 1-1. Jordan-Elbridge drops to 1-2.