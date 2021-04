MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Mexico kept its perfect season intact, defeating PSLA at Fowler 53-28. The Tigers outscored the Falcons 28-6 in the second half.

Hunter Lasinski scored three times in the win. Ethan West and Mason Zych both scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.

Mexico improves to 4-0. PSLA at Fowler drops to 3-1.