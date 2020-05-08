Michael Carter-Williams reflects on his seven years in the NBA

ORLANDO, F.L. (WSYR-TV) –

In 2013 the Philadelphia 76ers selected Michael Carter-Williams with the 11th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Seven years later, the former SU standout is still grinding away at his dream.

“My dream was to play in the NBA and I have been doing it for seven years now. You know I am blessed to be in the position that I am in. I feel like I am in a good spot with Orlando,” said Carter-Williams to NewsChannel 9.

Since being named the Rookie of the Year in 2014, MCW has played with six different NBA teams. He’s battle through two separate shoulder surgeries, the most recent come in 2018 when he tore his labrum.

“You know my lowest point was when I got released from Houston. I kind of doubted myself a little bit. I didn’t know if I was going to be back in the league or not,” said MCW.

Michael Carter-Williams return to the league on a ten-day contract with the Orlando Magic. This past offseason, he resigned with the Magic on a one-year deal.

“I believed that I was going to get another shot somewhere. I just wanted to be ready,” said Carter-Williams.

