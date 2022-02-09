CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Since Dan Pitcher put on the pads playing youth football, he’s loved the game of football. It’s a game that has taken Dan from Cortland, New York to now Super Bowl LVI.

Sunday, Pitcher will take the field as the quarterbacks coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. Dan is in his 10th season in the NFL and sixth season on the Bengals staff.

Before becoming a head coach, Dan Pitcher was a star quarterback at SUNY Cortland.

Tuesday, NewsChannel 9 sat down with Dan’s father, Mike, who reflected on his son’s journey from Central New York to Super Bowl LVI. To hear what Mike had to say, click on the link above.