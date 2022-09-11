SPRINGFIELD, M.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Saturday night the late Larry Costello was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Costello’s daughters were on hand, giving remarks in a video that played during the ceremony.

Larry Costello grew up in Minoa, New York. He went on to become a six-time NBA All-Star as a player, winning a NBA championship in 1967. Following his playing career, Costello returned to CNY to coach at ESM.

In 1968, Larry Costello was named the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Three years later, Costello helped to guide the Bucks to their first NBA title. He finished his NBA coaching career with a record of 430-300.

Larry Costello passed away on December 13, 2001 at the age of 70 after battling cancer.