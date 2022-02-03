Minor League Baseball increases AAA season to 150 games

(WSYR-TV) — Minor League Baseball announced it is increasing the length of schedules for its AAA teams. 

The new slate will feature 150 games for teams league wide. It’ll be the longest season for teams in what is formerly known as the International League since 1964 when they played 154 games. 

This move also pushes back the end of the regular season to September 28, 2022. The Syracuse Mets will finish the season with a series against Worchester and Lehigh Valley. The final home games will close the season September 26-28 vs. the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. 

