SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Freshman guard Judah Mintz earned Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Week honors for the third time this season, announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

In SU’s 79-65 New Year’s Eve victory against Boston College, Mintz logged 18 points, dished out seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals. The Fort Washington, Md. native shot 8-for-15 from field goal range and was 2-for-2 at the foul line.

The nod marks the first time that a Syracuse freshman has earned the honor three or more times in a season since the 2013-14 campaign (Tyler Ennis, five times).

ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

Nov. 14 – Nate Laszewski, Gr., F, Notre Dame

Nov. 21 – Reece Beekman, Jr., G, Virginia

Nov. 28 – Jarkel Joiner, Gr., G, NC State

Dec. 5 – Justyn Mutts, Gr., F, Virginia Tech

Dec. 12 – Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami

Dec. 19 – Armando Bacot, Sr., C/F, North Carolina

Dec. 27 – Isaiah Wong, Jr., G, Miami; Blake Hinson, Jr., F, Pitt

Jan. 2 – Hunter Tyson, Gr., F, Clemson; Jamarius Burton, Gr., G, Pitt

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors

Nov. 14 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 21 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 28 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 5 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 12 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Dec. 19 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Dec. 27 – Cam Corhen, F, Florida State

Jan. 2 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

UP NEXT

The Orange kick off the new year on the road, as the squad will face Louisville on Tuesday, Jan. 3 inside the KFC Yum! Center. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the game will air live on ESPNU.