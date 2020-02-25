Mitchell Stephens and Cameron Gaunce return to Syracuse Crunch

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Mitchell Stephens to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Stephens, 23, has skated in 33 games with the Lightning this season, registering two goals and five points to go along with eight penalty minutes. He scored his first career NHL goal on December 28 against the Montreal Canadiens. Stephens has also appeared in 24 games with the Crunch this season, tallying five goals and 10 points. He has skated in 131 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past four seasons, collecting 36 goals and 76 points to go along with 45 penalty minutes.

The Peterborough, Ontario native was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 33rd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Gaunce, 29, has played in three games with the Lightning this season, posting a goal and four points to go along with a plus-2 rating. He recorded a pair of assists on Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes, his second career multi-point game. Gaunce has recorded a point in each of the three games he’s skated in with the Bolts. The Sudbury, Ontario native has now appeared in 37 career NHL games, recording three goals and nine points.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman has appeared in 47 games with the Crunch this season, posting four goals and 28 points to go along with 36 penalty minutes. Gaunce ranks tied for first on the Crunch among defensemen for points and is first for assists. He represented the Crunch at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic last month in Ontario, California.

Gaunce was originally drafted by Colorado in the second round, 50th overall, in the 2008 NHL Draft.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019-2020 Syracuse Crunch Home Games:

  • Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Sunday, October 27 at 5 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, November 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Saturday, November 2 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Hartford Wolf Pack
  • Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Wednesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers
  • Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers
  • Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Laval Rocket
  • Saturday, January 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
  • Monday, January 20 at 1 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, February 1 at 7 p.m. vs. Providence Bruins
  • Friday, February 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Cleveland Monsters
  • Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m. vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
  • Friday, February 28 at 7 p.m. vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
  • Saturday, February 29 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. vs. Belleville Senators
  • Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. vs. Binghamton Devils
  • Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets
  • Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. vs. Hershey Bears
  • Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans
  • Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies
  • Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. vs. Utica Comets

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected