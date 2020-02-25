Mitchell Stephens and Cameron Gaunce return to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Mitchell Stephens to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Stephens, 23, has skated in 33 games with the Lightning this season, registering two goals and five points to go along with eight penalty minutes. He scored his first career NHL goal on December 28 against the Montreal Canadiens. Stephens has also appeared in 24 games with the Crunch this season, tallying five goals and 10 points. He has skated in 131 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past four seasons, collecting 36 goals and 76 points to go along with 45 penalty minutes.

The Peterborough, Ontario native was drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 33rd overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Gaunce, 29, has played in three games with the Lightning this season, posting a goal and four points to go along with a plus-2 rating. He recorded a pair of assists on Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes, his second career multi-point game. Gaunce has recorded a point in each of the three games he’s skated in with the Bolts. The Sudbury, Ontario native has now appeared in 37 career NHL games, recording three goals and nine points.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman has appeared in 47 games with the Crunch this season, posting four goals and 28 points to go along with 36 penalty minutes. Gaunce ranks tied for first on the Crunch among defensemen for points and is first for assists. He represented the Crunch at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic last month in Ontario, California.

Gaunce was originally drafted by Colorado in the second round, 50th overall, in the 2008 NHL Draft.