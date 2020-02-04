Monte Johnson helps to power Bishop Ludden to win over SAS

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Down by five entering the 4th, Bishop Ludden would go on to outscore Syracuse Academy of Science 25-18, earning a 65-63 win over the Atoms.

Monte Johnson was unstoppable, dropping a season-high 27 points in the Gaelic Knights win on Monday.

Mykell Kaigler chipped in 19 points, helping Bishop Ludden to their 15th win of the season.