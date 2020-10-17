MPH boys picks up win on Senior Day over Onondaga

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Manlius Pebble Hill bounced back from a loss on Thursday to CBA, by shutting out Onondaga 6-0 Friday afternoon.

Alex Fung and Chance Mugabe both scored a pair of goals in the win for the Trojans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected