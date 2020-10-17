MPH boys picks up win on Senior Day over Onondaga Local Sports Posted: Oct 16, 2020 / 11:50 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 16, 2020 / 11:50 PM EDT SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Manlius Pebble Hill bounced back from a loss on Thursday to CBA, by shutting out Onondaga 6-0 Friday afternoon. Alex Fung and Chance Mugabe both scored a pair of goals in the win for the Trojans.
