NASCAR driver Ryan Newman in serious condition after Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, crashes and flips during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DAYTONA, F.L. (WSYR-TV) –

On the final lap of the Daytona 500, race leader Ryan Newman was involved in a horrific crash on Monday night. Newman was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

A short time ago, Roush Fenway Racing released the following statement on Newman’s condition:

Denny Hamlin would go on to win the 62nd running of the Daytona 500. It was Hamlin’s second straight Great American Race win.