NASCAR driver Ryan Newman in serious condition after Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA, F.L. (WSYR-TV) –
On the final lap of the Daytona 500, race leader Ryan Newman was involved in a horrific crash on Monday night. Newman was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.
A short time ago, Roush Fenway Racing released the following statement on Newman’s condition:
Denny Hamlin would go on to win the 62nd running of the Daytona 500. It was Hamlin’s second straight Great American Race win.
