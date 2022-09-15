WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL) –

The excitement and anxiety that NASCAR Cup Series drivers and their fans feel as time runs out to qualify for the Playoffs will once again be on display at Watkins Glen International next year, as the Sunday, August 20, date will continue to serve as the penultimate race in the regular season.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return for the 29th time to the historic Finger Lakes Region road course in 2023, racing on Saturday, August 19. The ARCA Menards Series will return to The Glen for the third straight year, and fourth time overall, on Friday, August 18.

“There was an unbelievable energy and buzz around the Go Bowling at The Glen race this year as drivers were desperate to preserve their championship hopes,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “Our fans were treated to intense racing and will get more of the same as The Glen will once again be the lead-in to the regular season finale in Daytona.”

This year’s Go Bowling at The Glen marked the eighth consecutive grandstand sellout and the second camping sellout in a row at The Glen. Kyle Larson won his second straight Go Bowling at The Glen race, becoming the ninth driver to record multiple Cup Series wins at the track. Active drivers Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch also have two wins each at The Glen.

The NASCAR Cup Series first raced at Watkins Glen in 1957, a race won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker. The series returned to The Glen in 1964 and 1965, before coming back for good in 1986. Since then, the Cup Series has raced at WGI every season, with the exception of 2020, when the race was moved to Daytona International Speedway’s road course due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Xfinity Series came to Watkins Glen in 1991, won by another NASCAR Hall of Famer – Terry Labonte. With the exception of 2020, the series has raced at The Glen every year since. After racing at The Glen for the first time in 2001, the ARCA Menards Series didn’t return again until 2021.

Schedules for the ARCA Menards Series 2023 seasons will be announced in the near future. In addition, start times and television network information for Cup Series and Xfinity Series races will be also announced at a later date.