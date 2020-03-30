NCAA grants eligibility waiver for spring sport athletes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A much anticipated decision has finally become official. The Division I Council on Monday voted to allow schools to give an additional season through eligibility relief.

Financial aid rules have been adjusted with more scholarship allotments to account for the incoming freshman and returning seniors. The DI Council is allowing schools to choose to bring back athletes whose eligibility would have run out this past season for 2020-21 without the same level of financial aid in 2019-20. School’s will also have access to the NCAA’s Student Assistance fund to assist student-athletes.

DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/v1zriEBDvR pic.twitter.com/g9BbOkmnt0 — NCAA (@NCAA) March 30, 2020 The NCAA’s announced decision on spring athletes eligibility.

It will be up to each individual school on how it distributes each athletes ability to extend their eligibility.

“The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.” – Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn.

For Syracuse athletics this applies to men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, tennis, rowing, and track and field.

As expected, winter sport athletes were not included in this decision.