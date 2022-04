HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Pittsburgh native and former Colgate star Nelly Cummings has committed to Pitt. He made the announcement via social media on Friday.

Cummings averaged nearly 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists this season at Colgate. He also earned a spot on the all-Patriot League first team.

Cummings has one season of eligibility remaining.