ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s next professional soccer team, the Flower City Union — which will be kicked off in 2022 — introduced a logo on Wednesday.

The team released a video debuting the new logo and keeping Rochester front and center. The video describes how each part of the logo is an ode to Rochester culture, and the tag line — “Rooted in Rochester.”

The Union plans to start playing next spring at Marina Auto Stadium downtown.