New Syracuse University Dome guidance also impacts high school football games

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Before you head out the door to the SU Dome, you’re going to want to grab your mask, and either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Syracuse University released updated guidance late Thursday night ahead of the first high school football games to be hosted for the Section 3 Kickoff Classic.

The guidance states that everyone 12 years and older must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, either a PCR test within 72 hours of the event or a rapid test within 6 hours of the event. For spectators between the ages of 5 and 11, a negative COVID-19 test must be shown and masks are required for everyone 5 years and older.

“It will certainly be tough for certain folks, maybe,” Liverpool Athletics Director Ari Lieberman said. “We’re hopeful that everyone will comply and we’ll get a nice crowd of people that have followed all the protocols and safety.”

Liverpool varsity football team will face off against St. Francis Friday night, and Liberman says the extra protocols are worth it for the kids.

“That’s the whole point of doing this and pushing through all these protocols,” he said. “We really want to see their faces when they walk in there and see the new Dome.”

These new rules apply to all football games with SU’s home opener set for Saturday, September 11 against Rutgers.

Spectators are required to visit a pre-screening tent before arriving at the Dome to show their proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. They will then receive a wristband that will get them into the stadium. These tents will be located at Skytop and Manley lots, the West lots, and on the Quad. Tests will not be available on site.

For more information, you can read the full guidance here.