Syracuse, NY (SYRACUSE METS) – New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is scheduled to pitch again for the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday, July 27th as part of his Major League rehab assignment. This will be deGrom’s second appearance with Syracuse. The 34-year-old pitched four innings for Syracuse on July 14th in front of a sold-out crowd at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse is hosting the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A Kansas City Royals) on Wednesday at NBT Bank Stadium with first pitch slated for 12:05 p.m.

Jacob deGrom began the 2022 season on the New York Mets injured list with a stress reaction on his right scapula. The 34-year-old made two Major League rehab appearances with the St. Lucie Mets, pitching one and two-thirds innings on July 3rd with 24 pitches thrown and pitching three innings and 36 pitches on July 8th. Then, deGrom threw 42 pitches in four innings with Syracuse on July 14th. The right-handed pitcher threw 60 pitches in a simulated game on Thursday, July 21st in Port St. Lucie, FL during the All-Star break.

With a large crowd expected on Wednesday, gates will open at 10:30 a.m. for the 12:05 p.m. game. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance for best seating. Fans are also encouraged to come early to avoid long lines to get into the parking lot and the stadium. Tickets can be purchased online and sent directly to fans’ phones. Fans are encouraged to be careful and buy tickets directly from SyracuseMets.com so as not to be overcharged for tickets from non-authorized ticket sites. Parking lots will open at 9:30 a.m.