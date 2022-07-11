Syracuse, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is scheduled to pitch for the Syracuse Mets on Thursday, July 14th as part of his Major League rehab assignment. Jacob deGrom won the 2018 and 2019 National League Cy Young Awards, given annually to the best pitcher in the National League, and deGrom is also a four-time All-Star and was the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year. Syracuse is hosting the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A Miami Marlins) on Thursday at NBT Bank Stadium with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

Jacob deGrom began the 2022 season on the New York Mets injured list with a stress reaction on his right scapula. The 34-year-old made two Major League rehab appearances with the St. Lucie Mets, pitching one and two-thirds innings on July 3rd with 24 pitches thrown and pitching three innings and 36 pitches on July 8th.

With a near-sellout crowd expected on Thursday, gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:35 p.m. game. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance for best seating. Fans are also encouraged to come early to avoid long lines to get into the parking lot and the stadium. Tickets can be purchased online and sent directly to fans’ phones. Fans are encouraged to be careful and buy tickets directly from SyracuseMets.com so as not to be overcharged for tickets from non-authorized ticket sites. Parking lots will open at 4:00 p.m.

Thursday’s game is a Dollar Thursday. Fans can enjoy $1 Hofmann hot dogs (4 per transaction), $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, & $2 Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac & 1911 hard ciders.

Plus, Thursday is the second of three nights in 2022 for Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup), presented by NBT Bank and Molina Healthcare. The Syracuse Mets will transform into their Copa de Diversión identity to become the Congueros de Syracuse to pay tribute to the love of the Conga drum as well as the Latino community in Central New York. The night will feature DJ Geda playing Latin music all game on the 315 Bullpen Bar. Cerveza Modello will be added to the $2 line up of beer available.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Thursday will receive a replica Congueros de Syracuse jersey, presented by NBT Bank. After the game there will be a fireworks extravaganza, sponsored by NBT Bank.

Tickets for Thursday and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or online anytime at syracusemets.com