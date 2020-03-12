New York State High School sports winter Championships postponed

LATHAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — High school winter championships in New York State have been postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The NYSPHSAA announced in a release on Thursday that all winter regional and state championships will be postponed indefinitely.

The impacted events include the NYSPHSAA Ice Hockey, Bowling, Boys and Girls Basketball Regional and State Championships.

The statement also says the decision was made to ensure that students participate in a healthy and safe environment.

NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said “It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule. It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented. I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”

Corcoran boys basketball and Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball were both set to play in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9