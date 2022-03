GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in program history, the Newfield boys basketball team is state champs. Newfield knocked off Stillwater (Section II Champions) 87-62 in the Class C Championship Game.

Newfield junior guard Jalen Hardison scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter, lifting the Trojans to the title. Austin Jenney chipped in 19 points. Newfield hit 11 threes as a team in the win.

Newfield finishes the season at 23-4 and Class C State Champions.