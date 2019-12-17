NHL suspends Cicero native Joel Farabee

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 11: Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on December 11, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee was suspended for three games on Monday stemming from an illegal hit against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault on Sunday.

The rookie from Cicero was assessed a major penalty for interference and a game misconduct after blindsiding the Jets forward in the Fylers’ 7-3 loss.

In 27 games this season with Philadelphia, Farabee has registered three goals and eight assists.