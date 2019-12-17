NHL suspends Cicero native Joel Farabee

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee was suspended for three games on Monday stemming from an illegal hit against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault on Sunday.
The rookie from Cicero was assessed a major penalty for interference and a game misconduct after blindsiding the Jets forward in the Fylers’ 7-3 loss.
In 27 games this season with Philadelphia, Farabee has registered three goals and eight assists.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App