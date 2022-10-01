GENEVA, N.Y. (ITHACA ATHLETICS)– The nationally ranked No. 12/13 Ithaca College football team put up 21 second quarter points against Hobart College at Boswell Field on the first day of October and never looked back, as the Bombers secured a 31-7 Liberty League victory. Ithaca, which is now 30-4 all-time against Hobart, is 4-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in Liberty League play.

Ithaca received the opening kickoff and Anthony D’Addetta set the Bombers up with a short field after a 34-yard return, but IC only reached the Hobart 39-yard line before having to punt.

Hobart also punted on its lone drive of the first quarter and the Bombers regained possession with 7:01 remaining in the period.

The Bombers started at their own 13-yard line and moved all the way down to the Hobart 2-yard line as time expired in the opening 15 minutes. During that drive, A.J. Wingfield kept IC’s drive going with a 39-yard completion to Julien Deumaga on 3rd-and-12 from IC’s 11.

On the first snap of the second quarter, Jalen Hines scored from two yards out to give the Bombers a 7-0 lead and cap off a 15-play, 87-yard drive.

From there, the Bombers put up 14 points in a matter of 15 seconds to build a 21-0 advantage.

On Hobart’s ensuing possession, Derek Slywka intercepted a David Krewson pass at the Ithaca 27-yard line and returned it 35 yards to the Hobart 38-yard line. Three plays later, Wingfield tossed a lateral to Billy Tedeschi, who found Jalen Leonard-Osbourne in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown completion with 9:26 to go in the quarter.

The Bombers would have another opportunity to score heading into intermission, but IC missed a 24-yard field goal as time expired and the seven-minute drive ended with no points.

Ithaca put up 10 more points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach, 31-0, as IC’s first drive of the period resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run by Wingfield. The scoring drive was set up by a 40-yard completion to Deumaga, which brought the ball inside the Hobart 10-yard line.

On the final play of the third quarter, Nicholas Bahamonde drilled a 48-yard field goal.

Hobart found the end zone with 4:57 remaining in the game on a 19-yard touchdown run by Tim Denham Jr.

IC dominated on the defensive end, as the Bombers allowed just 220 yards to Hobart. The Statesmen, who were coming off a 65-point onslaught last week against Keystone, only threw for 137 yards and rushed for 83 yards and were just 4-of-12 on third down.

Offensively, Wingfield was 10-for-16 for 143 yards through the air and rushed for 23 yards on nine carries. Deumaga led the receivers with 87 yards on three receptions, while Leonard-Osbourne had 45 yards on two catches.

Ithaca will return to Butterfield Stadium for the next two weeks as the Bombers host Rochester next Saturday, October 8 for Hall of Fame Weekend and then play St. Lawrence on the 15th during Fall Break.