BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (ITHACA ATHLETICS) – The nationally ranked No. 17 Ithaca College football team posted a convincing, 51-14, season-opening win at Bridgewater State University on September 3 as the Bombers never trailed in the contest. With the win, Ithaca is now 21-1 in season openers dating back to 2000 and is now 2-0 all-time against Bridgewater State after a 52-20 victory against the Bears last season. The Bombers also secure the first victory for Michael Toerper as head coach of the program.

Ithaca racked up 462 yards of offense on the day and 25 first downs. IC passed for 242 yards and ran for 220 more, while the kick return unit accounted for 161 yards on four attempts. IC converted all three fourth down tries and went 8-for-13 on third down. IC’s defense allowed just 249 yards with three sacks and an interception.

The Bombers got the 2022 season off to a perfect start as Anthony D’Addetta returned the opening kickoff 96 yards – an unofficial school record – for a touchdown to give IC a 7-0 lead 15 seconds into the contest. The kickoff return for a score was the first for the Bombers since Jordan Schemm took a kick back 91 yards against Hartwick in 2015.