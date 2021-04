SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – No. 3 Le Moyne hosted No. 15 New Haven Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Field. Le Moyne beat New Haven 14-4 and improves to 7-0.

Jessica Meneilly led the way for the Dolphins notching 4 goals for the day. Gemma Addonizio, Sydney Meagher, Sarah Hutchings, and Adrianna Nojaim scored two goals each.

Le Moyne will travel to American International on Tuesday.