No. 3 Orange defeat No. 4 Eagles to advance to ACC Tournament Final

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse freshman Emma Ward recorded the go-ahead goal with 1:39 remaining and sophomore Emma Tyrrell scored on an empty net in the final minute to secure No. 3 Syracuse’s 19-17 victory against No. 4 Boston College in the semifinals of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Tournament. The Orange advance to the championship game for the first time since 2017 where they will meet No. 1 North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Sunday, May 2 at noon.

Syracuse (14-2) led by five, 11-6, at halftime and Sierra Cockerille’s third goal of the day put the Orange up 13-7 with 27:43 remaining. Belle Smith found the back of the net at the 23:32 mark for the first of seven unanswered goals for Boston College (13-3) that gave the Eagles their first lead since scoring the first goal of the contest.

Ward halted the Boston College scoring run as the Orange netted four of the next five goals and led 17-15 with 8:15 remaining.

The Eagles wouldn’t go away and back-to-back goals by Charlotte North and Smith again tied the game with 3:18 on the clock. Morgan Widner won the ensuing draw giving Syracuse possession. Ward came from behind the net on the right side and buried her shot to give the Orange the lead for good.

Emma Tyrrell posted her third draw control of the day and then scored on an empty after a Boston College yellow card to extend the lead to 19-17. The Eagles had the final possession, but Sarah Cooper caused a turnover and picked up the ground ball to secure the victory.

Boston College scored in the first minute to take an early lead, but the Orange quickly answered on Sam Swart’s goal on an assist from Meaghan Tyrrell. Swart’s goal was the first of three straight for the Orange. With Syracuse leading, 5-3, Emma Tyrrellrecorded her second goal of the day to spark Syracuse on a 3-0 scoring run that gave the Orange an 8-3 lead. Wardfollowed Tyrrell’s goal before Cockerilleconnected with Swart.

The Eagles fought back, netting three consecutive goals to cut the advantage to 8-6, but the Orange answered with three goals of their own to take a five-goal lead into the locker room at halftime.

Ward finished with a career-high five goals to go along with an assist, while Emma Tyrrell recorded four goals. Cockerille had five points (3g, 2a), and Swart recorded four (3g, 1). Overall, seven different players posted at least one goal in the victory, while nine recorded at least one point.

Meaghan Tyrrell had five points on two goals and three assists. She now has 34 assists this season, which tie her for ninth place on Syracuse’s single-season record list. In addition, Tyrrell increased her career total to 63, which rank 10th on the Orange’s all-time leader list.

Syracuse outshot the Eagles, 32-30, and picked up 13 ground balls to nine for Boston College. The Eagles held a 22-16 edge on the draw.

Syracuse goes for its second ACC Championship on Sunday, May 2 at noon when it takes on top-ranked and undefeated North Carolina at noon.