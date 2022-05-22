Purchase, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) – Dominic Scorcia scored 23 seconds into double overtime to give second-ranked and top-seeded Mercy College a 12-11 victory over the fourth-ranked and third-seeded Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team in the semifinals of the NCAA Championships on Sunday at Purchase College.

The Dolphins close out the season with a 16-4 record after appearing in the NCAA semifinals for the 16th time in the last 20 full seasons.

The teams traded goals in the opening four minutes of the game. Matt Eccles opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the contest for the Mavericks. Senior midfielder Colin Sypek (Lake Worth, Fla./American Heritage School (Delray Beach)) picked up the ground ball on the ensuing faceoff and raced in to score his 21st goal of the season only 15 seconds later. Mercy regained the lead 58 seconds later on Brady Kearnan’s 37th goal of the year. Following a turnover by the Mavericks, fifth year Zach Pierce (Gansevoort, N.Y./Schuylerville/Onondaga C.C.) evened the score at two apiece with 11:04 remaining after taking a pass from Sypek.

Le Moyne took its first lead of the day at the 5:31 mark as graduate student attackman Devin Andrews (Canandaigua, N.Y./Canandaigua Academy/Stony Brook) tallied his 27th goal of the season off a pass from sophomore midfielder Kyle Caves (Liverpool, N.Y./Liverpool).

Scorcia netted his first goal of the game with 1:25 left in the quarter off a feed in transition from Damiano Ferrara to knot the score at three after one quarter of play.

As he did in the first quarter, Eccles scored the first goal of the second quarter after taking a pass from Sean Makar at the 13:31 mark.

The Dolphins tied the score for the fourth time two minutes later as Pierce finished off a pass from Andrews.

Mercy took the lead back with 6:30 remaining in the half on Kearnan’s 38th goal of the season.

The teams combined for nine scoreless possessions in a row to close out the half as Mercy took a 5-4 lead into intermission.

After Mercy committed a shot clock violation on the first possession of the third quarter, the Dolphins scored twice in a span of 68 seconds. Junior attackman Griffin Ackley (Parkton, Md./Calvert Hall) evened the score at five at the 12:49 mark off a feed from Pierce. Senior midfielder Sam Lambert (Victor, N.Y./Victor) then scored at the 11:41 mark from the left edge of the crease off a dodge down the alley.

The Mavs answered back with the next two goals to regain the lead. In an extra-man opportunity, Brody Caskenette tallied his eighth goal of the season following a pass from Kearnan with 8:54 remaining. Just under two minutes later, Eccles put his team in front with his third goal of the game and 22nd of the season.

Le Moyne countered with a two-goal spurt of its own to take the lead back. Ackley made it 7-7 with 5:23 remaining in the quarter off a dish from Sypek. Following a slashing penalty on the Mavs on a Le Moyne clear attempt, senior midfielder John Bergan (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) fired in his 18th goal of the season after receiving a pass from Pierce.

The Mavs tied the score again with 1:43 to go in the period as Jack Gibbons scored his 29th goal of the season.

Graduate student attackman Carter Collins (Prior Lake, Minn./Prior Lake/Lindenwood) gave the Dolphins a 9-8 lead after three quarters of play by scoring with 26 seconds left off a pass from Bergan.

Mercy scored the first two goals of the fourth quarter to take the lead back. Robert LoRicco tallied his seventh goal of the season with 10:29 left off a feed from Kearnan to tie the score. Just 57 seconds later, Scorcia finished off a pass from Gibbons for his 50th goal of the year.

Le Moyne took the lead for the final time with the next two goals, which came in a span of 34 seconds. Sypek tied the score at 10 with 7:53 left from the left edge of the crease off a dodge down the left alley. Collins then found the back of the net for the 40th goal of the season at the 7:19 mark off another feed from Bergan.

Following three empty possessions by each team, the Mavericks got the ball into their offensive end and called timeout with 42 seconds remaining. After working the ball around out of the timeout, Gibbons fired the ball into the back of the net with 16 seconds left off a pass from Kearnan to tie the score for the final time.

Le Moyne won the ensuing faceoff and called timeout with eight seconds left, but the Dolphins were unable to get off a potential game-winning shot before time expired.

Mercy won the opening faceoff of the first overtime period and got off two shots during the possession, the second of which was deflected by graduate student goalkeeper Frank Delia (Baldwinsville, N.Y./C.W. Baker/Onondaga C.C.), which gave the Mavs a reset of the possession clock. After the Dolphins called timeout, the Mavs threw the ball away.

Le Moyne cleared the ball and fired two shots on target, both of which were saved by Mercy netminder Tommy Umano, the second of which came with eight seconds left.

The Mavs whipped the ball up field and Kearnan was able to catch the ball and flip a shot on net, but Delia turned it away as time expired.

Mercy won the opening faceoff of the second overtime period and immediately called timeout at the 3:51 mark. Just 14 seconds later, Scorcia scored from the left edge of the crease after taking a pass from Andrew Calabria to give the Mavericks the victory and their first trip to the national championship game.

Delia closed out his career with 12 saves, including seven in the first half. Umano turned away 16 shots, including four in each of the third and fourth quarters, to earn his 13th consecutive victory.