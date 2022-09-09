PRINCETON, N.J. (SYR ATHLETICS) – Despite a goal in the third quarter, the No. 7 Syracuse University field hockey team dropped its first game of the season, falling 5-1 at No. 17 Princeton on Friday afternoon at Bedford Field.

Syracuse (4-1) got a goal in the 41st minute from Quirine Comans, cutting the Princeton lead down to 3-1. The Orange split time in net as Brooke Borzymowski started and played the first 30 minutes, making three saves, but surrendering three goals. Louise Pert started the second half before the Orange played with an empty cage late in the fourth.

Princeton (1-2), which dropped its first two games of the year by one goal each against top 10 teams, was led on offense by a three-point day from Ali McCarthy, who scored a goal along with an assist. Tiger keeper Robyn Thompson made eight saves in her 60 minutes.

The Tigers scored twice in the first quarter six minutes apart. Sammy Popper notched the first in the fifth minute on a Talia Schenck assist. In the 11th minute Liz Agatucci struck with a feed from Hannah Davey.

Princeton took a 3-0 lead into the break with a McCarthy goal in the 20th minute.

Syracuse cut the deficit to two as Comans delivered a tip-in goal on a perfect feed from the top of the scoring area from Lana Hamilton. The former continues her point streak out to five matches with at least two points in every game this season. Hamilton added her third assist of the season.

After a card was issued inside the Syracuse zone, the Tigers were awarded a stroke, which Sam Davidson converted to extend Princeton’s lead to 4-1 in the 45th minute.

Three minutes into the fourth, Princeton scored the final goal of the day from Beth Yeager on a penalty corner with McCarthy and Ophelie Bemelmans on the backend.

Syracuse took 21 total shots, putting nine chances on cage, including 10 total efforts in the fourth quarter alone. Thompson made eight saves for the homestanding Tigers.

Borzymowski stopped three chances in her 30 minutes while Pert made one save. Syracuse played the final six and a half minutes without a goalie.

Comans continued her point streak, logging at least two in every game this season while Hamilton, a freshman, added her third helper of the year.

The Orange earned 11 penalty corners, including a flurry of chances at the end of the contest, but could not find the cage. Princeton had seven penalty corners, with five coming in the first half.

The Orange continue their top 25 tour of the Garden State on Sunday, heading to the coast.

No. 7 Syracuse faces No. 25 Monmouth at So Sweet A Cat Field in West Long Branch, New Jersey. Game time is set for noon and the action will be carried on FloSports.